Best business credit cards with no credit check for startups in June 2024

Having a bad credit score or no credit history can make it nearly impossible to get approved for a business credit card. Thankfully, some types of business credit cards don’t require a credit check, helping your company access financing with low creditworthiness.

‍

This article will review some of the best business credit cards with no credit check and provide you with all the details you need to make an informed decision. We'll look at a range of features, benefits, drawbacks, and available small business credit card options.

How a business credit card with no credit check works

When you apply for a business credit card that doesn’t require a credit check, lenders judge your application against other factors, such as your business revenue and history. This makes them more accessible to those with less established credit scores.

‍

The application process is usually much simpler than traditional credit cards and involves providing basic information, such as your business name, address, and contact details. Once approved, you can use your card immediately within a specified credit limit.

Instances where no credit check business credit cards are useful

A credit card with no credit check is ideal for business owners who don't have an established credit history or are looking to build business credit. Here are a few situations when these cards can be beneficial:

You need to build your business credit score

You want to get access to a higher credit limit

You need extra funds for business expenses

You’re starting a new business and need access to credit

You’re not eligible for traditional credit cards

You need to make purchases online or abroad

You want to spread the cost of purchasing equipment or supplies

Pros and cons of business credit cards with no credit checks

Before applying for a business credit card with no credit check, it’s important to understand the pros and cons. Here are some of the key benefits and drawbacks to consider:

Pros:

Quick and easy application process

Accessible for those with little or no credit history

No credit check is necessary for approval

Low interest rates

Ability to build your business credit score over time

Cons:

May require a personal guarantee

Lower credit limits than traditional cards

Fewer rewards and benefits than traditional cards

Some business credit cards with no credit check may require a higher minimum deposit as collateral

Best business credit cards with no credit check for startups

Alternative options to consider for businesses with no credit check

If your business is seeking financing, there are several alternative options worth exploring. These options can provide opportunities for growth and financial stability without the need for a credit check. Plus, they offer ways to build business credit without using a credit card.

Trade credit

Trade credit allows businesses to make purchases on credit without requiring a credit check. By building a strong relationship with suppliers and consistently making timely payments, you can establish business credit and gain access to the essential resources you need to operate and expand.

Alternative lending

Another option is to seek out alternative lending sources such as online lenders or peer-to-peer lending platforms. These platforms often have more flexible lending criteria and may be willing to extend small business loans to businesses with no credit check.

Invoice factoring

Invoice factoring involves selling unpaid invoices to a third-party company in exchange for immediate cash. This can help businesses improve their cash flow and access funds without relying on credit.

Merchant cash advances

Merchant cash advances provide businesses with a lump sum of cash in exchange for a percentage of future sales. This option can be particularly beneficial if your business has a consistent stream of revenue.

Partnerships

Finally, businesses can consider establishing partnerships or joint ventures with other companies. By pooling resources and sharing risks, your business can access capital and resources without the need for a credit check.

Consider Ramp's corporate card with no credit check

Does your startup or small business need access to credit, but you don’t have the necessary credit score? Ramp is a corporate card and expense management platform with no credit check or personal guarantee required. Instead, our qualification process depends on the amount of capital you have in your business bank account, or you may be eligible for our sales-based underwriting.

‍

Here are a few of the features you can expect from us: