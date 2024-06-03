Best business credit cards with no credit check for startups in June 2024
Having a bad credit score or no credit history can make it nearly impossible to get approved for a business credit card. Thankfully, some types of business credit cards don’t require a credit check, helping your company access financing with low creditworthiness.
This article will review some of the best business credit cards with no credit check and provide you with all the details you need to make an informed decision. We'll look at a range of features, benefits, drawbacks, and available small business credit card options.
How a business credit card with no credit check works
When you apply for a business credit card that doesn’t require a credit check, lenders judge your application against other factors, such as your business revenue and history. This makes them more accessible to those with less established credit scores.
The application process is usually much simpler than traditional credit cards and involves providing basic information, such as your business name, address, and contact details. Once approved, you can use your card immediately within a specified credit limit.
Instances where no credit check business credit cards are useful
A credit card with no credit check is ideal for business owners who don't have an established credit history or are looking to build business credit. Here are a few situations when these cards can be beneficial:
- You need to build your business credit score
- You want to get access to a higher credit limit
- You need extra funds for business expenses
- You’re starting a new business and need access to credit
- You’re not eligible for traditional credit cards
- You need to make purchases online or abroad
- You want to spread the cost of purchasing equipment or supplies
Pros and cons of business credit cards with no credit checks
Before applying for a business credit card with no credit check, it’s important to understand the pros and cons. Here are some of the key benefits and drawbacks to consider:
Pros:
- Quick and easy application process
- Accessible for those with little or no credit history
- No credit check is necessary for approval
- Low interest rates
- Ability to build your business credit score over time
Cons:
- May require a personal guarantee
- Lower credit limits than traditional cards
- Fewer rewards and benefits than traditional cards
- Some business credit cards with no credit check may require a higher minimum deposit as collateral
Best business credit cards with no credit check for startups
Alternative options to consider for businesses with no credit check
If your business is seeking financing, there are several alternative options worth exploring. These options can provide opportunities for growth and financial stability without the need for a credit check. Plus, they offer ways to build business credit without using a credit card.
Trade credit
Trade credit allows businesses to make purchases on credit without requiring a credit check. By building a strong relationship with suppliers and consistently making timely payments, you can establish business credit and gain access to the essential resources you need to operate and expand.
Alternative lending
Another option is to seek out alternative lending sources such as online lenders or peer-to-peer lending platforms. These platforms often have more flexible lending criteria and may be willing to extend small business loans to businesses with no credit check.
Invoice factoring
Invoice factoring involves selling unpaid invoices to a third-party company in exchange for immediate cash. This can help businesses improve their cash flow and access funds without relying on credit.
Merchant cash advances
Merchant cash advances provide businesses with a lump sum of cash in exchange for a percentage of future sales. This option can be particularly beneficial if your business has a consistent stream of revenue.
Partnerships
Finally, businesses can consider establishing partnerships or joint ventures with other companies. By pooling resources and sharing risks, your business can access capital and resources without the need for a credit check.
Consider Ramp's corporate card with no credit check
Does your startup or small business need access to credit, but you don’t have the necessary credit score? Ramp is a corporate card and expense management platform with no credit check or personal guarantee required. Instead, our qualification process depends on the amount of capital you have in your business bank account, or you may be eligible for our sales-based underwriting.
Here are a few of the features you can expect from us:
- Earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on purchases.
- Automate your expense policy and set custom spending limits on unlimited employee cards.
- Don't worry about foreign transaction fees when using your card abroad.
FAQs
The Ramp Card is an innovative corporate card, particularly suited for LLCs, that combines automated expense management features with 1.5% universal cashback rewards. It offers detailed spending insights with AI-powered recommendations for cutting costs, and integrates seamlessly with accounting software to simplify financial tracking and reporting. Cards come with no annual fees, foreign transaction fees, or card replacement fees. Ramp is an excellent choice for businesses that want to streamline their financial operations while saving money.
The Ramp Corporate Card is ideal for startups without a credit history. You just need an EIN number and $75,000 in a business bank account to qualify, and there's no credit check or personal guarantee required. Ramp's corporate card offers 1.5% cash back on purchases and built-in expense management software to streamline your business finances.
Some of its features include receipt matching, subscription management, and AI-powered spending insights. Ramp is an excellent choice for startups that are aiming to earn rewards on business purchases while managing expenses.
- Ramp Corporate Card includes built-in spend management and travel-specific features
- Ability to set and enforce your company's travel spending policy on employee cards
- Features a travel dashboard displaying complete trip itineraries and flight information for each employee
- Offers 1.5% cashback on all purchases, including those made through travel booking platforms
- Provides AI-powered finance automation and insights
- Real-time expense reporting, customizable spending controls, and card templates for efficient financial management
- Seamless integration with over 100 applications, including travel management platforms
- No annual, application, or late payment fees
- Universal cashback reward applicable to all types of travel expenses
- Advanced financial management features suitable for tracking travel spending
- Compatibility with 100+ applications for streamlined travel expense management
- Requires a registered business and $75,000 in a U.S. business bank account to qualify
- Balance must be paid in full monthly
- No annual fee
- 3% cashback or 60-day terms on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business, AWS, Amazon.com, and Whole Foods Market
- 2% cashback at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers
- Earn 1% cashback on all other purchases
- Receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card upon approval
- No foreign transaction fees
- Travel benefits like Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance, Global Assist Hotline, and Baggage Insurance Plan
- No annual fees
- 3% cashback for some categories
- Receive the bonus right away instead of having to spend enough money on eligible purchases within a few months of account opening
- 3% cashback only applies for the first $120,000 in purchases each calendar year before going down to 1% cashback
- Low bonus offer
- The cash advance fee comes to $5 or 3% of the amount, depending on which amount is higher
- Earn 125,000 membership rewards points after spending $10,000 within the first three months of card membership
- $375 annual fee
- 4x points on your top two eligible categories
- 3x points on flights and pre-paid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com
- 1x points on all other eligible purchases
- $240 flexible business credit for purchases at select business merchants
- $155 Walmart+ credit
- High points back rewards
- No foreign transaction fee
- Statement credits for Walmart+ and qualifying business merchants
- High annual fee
- $39 late payment fee or 2.99% of any past due Pay in Full amount, whichever is greater
- The value of a point varies based on how you redeem the reward
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback
- Earn a $750 cash bonus when you spend $6,000 in the first three months of account opening
- No annual fee
- 18.49% - 24.49% variable APR based on your creditworthiness
- Receive itemized reports at the end of the year that summarize your spending and simplify taxes
- Virtual card numbers
- Make safer online payments with virtual card numbers
- Low max APR
- No balance transfer fee
- An excellent credit score is required
- Some cards have elevated cashback rewards for specific categories
- High 34.65% penalty APR
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR for the first 12 months
- Earn $350 after spending $3,000 within the first three months of account opening
- Earn an additional $400 when you spend $6,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening
- Earn 5% cashback each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable, and phone services
- Earn 2% cashback on the first $250,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- Unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases
- Get automatically checked for a credit line increase every six months
- Automatic credit limit increases
- High cashback rewards for some categories
- 0% intro APR for the first 12 months
- Only unlimited 1% cashback for non-qualifying categories
- 5% balance transfer fee
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- No annual fee
- Earn 30,000 membership rewards points after you spend $6,000 in purchases within three months of account opening
- 0% intro APR for the first 12 months
- 2x points on up to $50,000 per year
- Unlimited 1x points on all other purchases
- Buy above your credit limit with Expanded Buying Power
- Expense management tools
- No annual fee
- Start off with 2x points on up to $50,000 per year
- Exceed your credit limit when necessary
- Only receive unlimited 1x points back after spending more than $50,000
- 2.7% foreign transaction fee
- 3% balance transfer fee
- 2x miles on every purchase
- 150,000 bonus miles if you spend at least $30,000 in the first three months ($1,500 in travel)
- Receive an annual $300 travel credit for booking through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Skip the lines with TSA PreCheck or Global Entry
- Pay-in-full card
- No preset spending limit
- $395 annual fee
- No preset spending limit
- 2x miles on every purchase
- Skip long airport lines
- You need an excellent credit score to qualify for this card
- High annual fee
- You must pay the balance in full at the end of each month
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases
- Preferred Rewards for Business lets you earn up to 75% more cashback depending on your tier
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR for the first nine billing cycles
- $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases within the first 90 days of account opening
- $100,000 in travel accident insurance
- Balance Connect offers overdraft protection
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR for the first nine months
- No cashback category that lets you earn 3% on every purchase
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- 4% balance transfer fee
- $1,000 cash bonus after you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
- 2.5% cashback on all large purchases of $5,000 or more
- Unlimited 2% cashback on all business purchases
- $195 annual fee
- Unlimited employee cards
- You must pay your balance in full each month
- 5% cashback on Lyft rides through March 2025
- High cashback
- No foreign transaction fee
- High welcome bonus
- No intro APR offer
- $195 annual fee
- Pay in Full requires that you repay your balance at the end of each month (Chase Flex exceptions apply)
- 3% cashback on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers, and restaurants
- Unlimited 1% cashback for all other purchases
- $100 credit for recurring software subscriptions
- No annual fees
- 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months of account opening
- 5% cashback on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Rewards Center
- $500 cash back if your eligible net purchases exceed $4,500 within the first 150 days from account opening
- 0% intro APR for the first 15 months
- No annual fees
- Elevated cashback for some categories
- Only unlimited 1% cashback on all other categories
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- 3% balance transfer fee after the intro period concludes
- Earn 2x miles for every dollar spent on cable and satellite providers, eligible American Airlines purchases, car rentals, select telecom merchants, and gas stations
- Earn 1x miles for every other purchase
- View transaction summaries for the past month, three months, or prior year
- 10% discount on eligible American Airlines vacations
- 24/7 personal business assistant to help with travel, hotel, and dining arrangements
- Receive 1 loyalty point for every dollar you spend
- Upgrade to a higher cabin of service on American Airlines flights
- Preferred boarding
- No mileage cap
- Additional perks as you accumulate loyalty points
- High annual fee
- You must use American Airlines to get the maximum benefits
- The card is primarily for people who travel often
- Unlimited 2% cashback on all purchases
- Pay-in-full charge card
- No preset spending limit
- Business-grade capabilities
- Free employee and virtual cards
- AutoPay enables automatic payments
- Receive year-end summaries of your business spending
- Get your $150 annual fee refunded every year if you spend at least $150,000
- Unlimited 2% cashback
- No preset spending limit
- High annual fee
- You must pay off your balance in full at the end of each month
- Other cards have better travel perks
- 4x points in two categories of your choice
- 3x points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com
- 1x points on all other eligible purchases
- Choose a Gold or Rose Gold card
- Business credits for purchases at select business merchants
- Pay Over Time option enables cash flow flexibility
- No preset spending limit
- High points back, especially in two categories of your choice
- No spending limit
- Expense management tools
- High annual fee
- The late payment fee is $40 or 2.99% of the due payment, depending on which is higher
- Points system is more complex since you have to monitor your spending across multiple categories
- 3x points back for every $1 on the first $150,000 you spend on the following: shipping purchases, advertising purchases for social media sites and search engines, travel, and internet, cable, and phone services. Limit refreshes every account anniversary year
- Receive 25% more in travel redemption
- 5x points on Lyft rides
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- Extended warranty protection
- Travel Cancellation/Interruption Insurance
- Lower max APR than most credit cards
- Opportunities to earn high points back with unlimited 1x points back for all other purchases
- Monitor employee spending
- Travel perks
- Limits on 3% cashback
- High annual fee
- 5% balance transfer fee
- Unlimited 1.5x points back for every dollar that you spend
- 0% intro APR for the first nine billing cycles
- Cash flow management tools
- Travel and emergency services
- Balance Connect for overdraft protection
- Earn up to 75% more rewards on every purchase if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for the Business Platinum Honors tier
- Free access to your business credit score
- No annual fee
- Unlimited 1.5x points back on every purchase
- 0% introductory APR for the first nine months
- 4% balance transfer fee
- The value of points depends on how you redeem them
- Fewer travel perks than other cards
- Unlimited 1% cashback
- Free business-grade benefits that help you manage your expenses and employee spending
- Free employee cards
- Set spending limits on each employee card
- Roadside Assistance and Capital One Travel help you save money
- Fraud and security alerts
- Extended warranty
- Accessible for business owners with fair credit
- Virtual card numbers enhance security
- Set up AutoPay so you know your bills are getting paid each month
- No welcome bonus
- Limited perks compared to other cards
- Low cashback compared to other cards
- 3% cashback for purchases on Amazon and its subsidiaries, up to $120,000 per year
- 2% cashback at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, and wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers
- 1% cashback on other purchases
- Track employee cards and distribute them at no additional cost
- Travel benefits
- You can assign an account manager to oversee your account
- No annual fee
- Give out employee cards without any additional cost
- No balance transfer fee
- A $100 Amazon Gift card is a less generous bonus than other business credit cards
- You must do business in the U.S. to maximize your rewards
- 3% cashback on Amazon purchases only applies for the first $120,000
- 2.5% cashback on all purchases of $5,000 or more
- Unlimited 2% cashback on all other purchases
- Increased spend potential if you pay off your balance at the end of each month
- Redeem cashback for gift cards to over 175 brands
- Travel benefits like unlimited 5% cashback on travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards
- No additional cost to add employee cards
- Track expenses online with auto-generated reports
- High cashback
- Travel perks
- Employee cards and management at no additional cost
- High annual fee
- Other travel cards have more perks
- The late payment fee is either $40 or 2% of the minimum payment due, depending on which is higher
- 5x points back on flights and prepaid hotels
- 1.5x points back on eligible purchases and 1x points back on all other purchases
- Statement credits for Dell, Indeed, Adobe, wireless telephone service providers, and others
- $200 airline fee credit
- Global Lounge Collection
- Premium Car Rental Privileges
- Advanced travel perks
- Statement credits
- Up to 5x points back
- High annual fee
- You have to travel often to make the most use of this card
- 5x points back only applies for flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com
- Earn 15,000 membership rewards points after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening
- 0% intro APR for the first 12 months
- 2% cashback for the first $50,000 each year
- Unlimited 1% cashback for other purchases
- Expense management tools
- Employee cards
- Integration with accounting software
- Start with 2% cashback
- No annual fee
- 0% APR for the first 12 months
- Cash rewards drop to 1% on all purchases after $50,000 each year
- 3% balance transfer fee
- 2.7% foreign transaction fee
- 18.49% to 24.49% variable APR for the Excellent Credit version
- 21.24% to 29.24% variable APR for the Good Credit version
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback and 5% cashback on hotels booked through Capital One Travel
- 0% intro APR for the first 12 months
- The minimum payment is the greater of $15 or 1% of your account’s balance
- Automatic payments
- $0 fraud liability
- Account managers
- Virtual card numbers for enhanced security
- It’s a step up from the Capital One Spark Classic
- 0% intro APR for the first 12 months
- No annual fee
- You need good credit to get this card
- 5% fee for cash advances
- Credit lines as low as $1,000
- 0% intro APR for the first six months
- No annual fees
- Available for customers with limited credit history or bad credit
- Requires a security deposit of 110% of your desired credit limit
- Track your payments and transactions
- Online statements
- 0% APR for balance transfers
- Business owners with no credit or bad credit can get this card
- No annual fee
- 0% intro APR for balance transfers for the first six billing cycles from account opening
- Limited perks besides unlimited 1% cashback
- Other credit cards have higher 0% intro APR promotions
- High security deposit requirement if you want a high credit limit
- Free company cards with spending controls
- Credit limits as high as £250,000
- Auto-sync with accounting software
- Variable rates as low as 15.5% APR
- Track card spending in real-time
- Preload your account to spend beyond your credit limit
- Business rewards offers additional perks but costs £99 per year
- Use preloading to spend beyond your credit limit
- Rates are as low as 15.5% APR (variable rate)
- High credit limits
- You must have a Business rewards account to qualify for the welcome bonus
- Differences in cashback percentage for U.S. vs. U.K. businesses
- The max credit limit is much lower for U.S. businesses ($50,000 compared to £250,000)
- 0% intro APR for the first 12 months
- Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $6,000 within the first three months of opening your account
- Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance
- Global Assist Hotline
- Expense management tools
- Year-end summary report
- Purchase protection if your new purchase gets stolen or accidentally damaged within the first 90 days
- 0% intro APR for 12 months
- 2% cashback for the first $50,000 before unlimited 1% cashback
- No annual fee
- 2.7% foreign transaction fee
- The rewards program isn’t as attractive for companies with high business expenses
- 3% balance transfer fee
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback
- 0% intro APR for the first 12 months
- Receive employee cards at no additional costs
- Set individual spending limits for each card
- Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver
- Travel and emergency assistance services
- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases within the first three months after opening your account
- 0% APR for the first 12 months
- $750 bonus cash back if you qualify
- 0% APR for the first 12 months
- 5% fee for balance transfers and cash advances
- No bonus categories for rewards
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- Build business credit by using this card responsibly
- AutoPay
- $0 fraud liability
- Year-end summaries
- Assign account managers
- Offer virtual card numbers for added security
- Integration with Quicken, Quickbooks, Excel, and other software
- Available for people with fair credit
- Unlimited 1% cashback
- No annual fee
- Lower cashback than other business credit cards
- 29.99% variable APR is higher than most cards
- The credit line can be as low as $300
- Credit limit ranges from $2,000 to $10,000 depending on the size of your deposit
- $39 annual fee
- Variable 25.99% APR on purchases and balance transfers
- Zero Liability for fraudulent charges
- Save on purchases with automatic rebates
- Cash flow management
- Mobile receipt management
- Easy to get even if you don’t have the best credit score
- Build business credit
- Earn interest on your security deposit
- $39 annual fee
- You must make a $2,000 security deposit or higher to get a card
- 5% fee for balance transfers and cash advances
- $1,000 minimum security deposit
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback and rewards do not expire
- Seamless transition to unsecured card if you qualify
- Flexible redemption options
- Cash flow management tools
- Travel and emergency services
- Balance Connect offers overdraft protection
- No annual fee
- The opportunity to receive an unsecured business card if you qualify in a few months
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback
- 4% balance transfer fee
- A security deposit of at least $1,000 is required
- No introductory APR
- Partner perks worth over $180,000 with leading brands like Amazon Web Services, Apple, Quickbooks, UPS, and others
- Turn points into Bitcoin or Ethereum with Crypto Rewards
- Expense reports
- Enterprise-grade security
- High credit limits based on financial factors like revenue or dollars raised
- Spending controls for each employee’s card
- Automated compliance with the IRS
- Set custom spending controls based on individual vendors and other factors
- High credit limit based on revenue or dollars raised
- No personal credit score is required
- No annual fee
- Daily repayment is required in some cases
- You must have at least $50,000 in your business checking account to get a card
- You cannot carry a balance over to the next billing cycle
A premium business travel card offering high reward rates on travel purchases and access to luxury travel benefits. As a pay-in-full card, it requires full monthly balance payments. Late payments are subject to a fee.
- Earns high rewards on travel purchases
- Includes travel perks such as airport lounge access
- No foreign transaction fees
- Offers travel accident insurance and lost luggage reimbursement
- High annual fee
- Requires excellent credit
- Limited value for businesses that don't travel frequently
Corpay One Mastercard is a charge card that you can use to make purchases as well as pay both your bills and vendors.
- You have 51 days to pay off your balance
- No annual fee
- Additional tools to automate spending
- Requires a personal guarantee
- To get rewards, you must pay off your balance within the same calendar month as the charge
If you spend $4,500 in the first 150 days as a cardholder with the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa Business Card, you’ll get an additional $500 cashback as an introductory bonus.
- $100 software credit toward FreshBooks or QuickBooks
- No annual fee
- Introductory offer is 0% interest for 15 months
- After 15 months, interest rate increases
- Requires a personal guarantee
A customizable rewards card that allows businesses to earn extra points in categories where they spend the most.
- Earn 2x points in the top two categories where your business spends the most each month
- No annual fee for the first year
- Free employee cards
- Exclusive offers and discounts
- Annual fee after the first year
- Requires good to excellent credit
The American Express Business Platinum Card is a travel rewards credit card focused on international travel.
- Long introductory APR period for both purchases and balance transfers
- 80,000 welcome bonus points offer if you spend $15,000 in the first 3 months of account opening
- Easy account management with online and mobile access
- High annual fee
- Requires good to excellent credit
- Limited employee cards
Bank of America’s card lets you customize your rewards and offers additional cashback when you use a Bank of America business checking account.
- Intro offer includes 0% interest for the first 9 months and a $300 statement credit bonus if you spend $3000 within the first 90 days of account opening
- No annual fee
- Checking account owners can have cashback deposited directly into checking account
- After nine months, interest rate increases to 18.49% to 28.49% variable APR
- Requires a personal guarantee
The Capital One Spark Miles for Business Card offers a higher earning rate of 2 miles per dollar on all purchases. It's an enhanced version of the Spark Miles Select, providing greater rewards in exchange for an annual fee.
- Earns 2 miles per dollar on every purchase, with no limits
- Travel benefits, including no foreign transaction fees
- Free employee cards, which also earn 2 miles per dollar
- Offers a one-time bonus miles reward after meeting initial spending requirements
- Flexible redemption options for travel, cash back, or gift cards
- Comes with an annual fee
- Requires good to excellent credit to qualify
- May not be the best choice for businesses with minimal travel expenses
This credit card aimed at small business owners offers unlimited rewards and a $750 welcome bonus if you meet spending requirements.
- No annual fee
- Offers unlimited cashback
- Cardholders have payment flexibility to determine the date of their monthly payment
- Requires a personal guarantee
- If you carry a balance, the interest rate can be steep
Previously known as Tillful, Nav Secured is a secured business credit card designed for businesses looking to build or improve their credit.
- Helps in building business credit as it reports to major business credit bureaus
- Requires a refundable security deposit, which sets the credit limit
- No annual fee
- Offers the opportunity to transition to an unsecured card based on creditworthiness and payment history
- Requires a security deposit upfront
- Lower credit limit based on the amount of the security deposit
- Lacks some of the reward features or cash-back options that other business cards offer
- Corporate card with a focus on global payments
- Unlimited virtual cards available via the Brex dashboard
- Cards are accepted in 210+ countries
- Points-based rewards with different points per spending category
- Includes expense management tools and Mastercard benefits
- No credit check or personal guarantee required
- No annual or account fees
- No foreign transaction fees
- Limited to specific business types (C-corp, S-corp, LLC, and LLPs) with equity investors, high annual revenue, or a certain number of employees
- Higher rewards require an exclusivity agreement with Brex
- New users must pay off their balance daily
- Travel rewards credit card focused on international travel
- Virtual cards available via browser extension or your American Express account
- Earns 5x membership rewards on flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
- Earns 1.5x points on other select purchases
- The card comes with a $695 annual fee and 0% introductory APR, followed by a high variable APR
- High travel rewards rate
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite and Hilton Honors Gold Status
- Access to travel perks and airport lounges
- No foreign transaction fees
- High annual fee of $695
- You must spend $15,000 in the first 3 months after account opening to qualify for the sign-up bonus
- Benefits primarily focused on travel
- Business credit card with travel rewards
- Virtual cards available via Citibank’s virtual card program
- Earn 3 points for every $1 spent at gas stations, air travel, and hotels
- Earn 3 points for every $1 spent at restaurants and supermarkets
- Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases
- 60,000 point welcome bonus if you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months after account opening
- No expiration on points
- No foreign transaction fees
- Annual Hotel Savings Benefit
- Limited choice in transfer partners for travel rewards
- Fewer travel reward options than some other cards
- Business credit card designed for frequent travelers
- Virtual cards available via Capital One's browser extension
- Spending requirement of $4,500 in the first three months to qualify for its welcome bonus
- Credit for Global Entry/TSA PreCheck
- Rental car coverage and airport lounge access
- Option to transfer miles to different airline and hotel partners
- Unlimited 2X miles on purchases across categories
- Unlimited 5X miles on rental cars and hotel bookings made through Capital One Travel
- Introductory offer of 50,000 miles
- Annual fee is waived for the first year
- High $95 annual fee
- No introductory APR period
- Fewer perks than other business cards
- 1.5% cashback on every business purchase
- $750 welcome bonus if you spend $6000 in the first 3 months from account opening
- Rewards can be redeemed for cashback, gift cards, travel and other options through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Free employee cards
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback rewards
- 0% intro APR period for 12 months
- Rewards never expire
- No bonus reward categories
- Not the best card for balance transfers
- High foreign transaction fees
- Business credit card suited for frequent travelers
- Must spend $4,500 in the first 3 months to qualify for the welcome bonus
- Annual fee of $95, which is waived for the first year
- Credit for Global Entry/TSA PreCheck
- Rental car coverage and airport lounge access
- Option to transfer miles to different airline and hotel partners
- Unlimited 2X miles on purchases across categories
- Unlimited 5X miles on rental cars and hotel bookings made through Capital One Travel
- Welcome offer of 50,000 miles
- High $95 annual fee
- No introductory APR period
- Fewer perks than other business cards
- Cashback rewards card with no annual fees and 0% introductory APR
- Flat-rate cashback rewards rate of 2% across categories
- Annual $50,000 spending limit before cashback rewards halve from 2% to 1%
- 12-month introductory 0% APR
- Cash back rewards
- Purchase protection
- American Express isn't accepted at all vendors
- High APR after the introductory period ends
- Spending caps on cashback rewards
- $900 bonus after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months
- 5% cash back on office supplies and telecom services (up to $25,000 annually)
- 2% back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $25,000 annually)
- 1% on all other purchases
- Offers 0% intro APR for 12 months
- 3% foreign transaction fees
- The card comes with a welcome bonus
- You can request as many employee cards as you need at no additional cost
- You have to spend $6,000 within the first 3 months after opening your account to qualify for the welcome bonus
- The rewards program can be difficult for some cardholders to navigate
- $25,000 annual limits put a cap on your largest cash-back earning categories
- Balance transfer card that offers 0% APR for nine billing cycles
- You can transfer your high-interest rate from another card to save on interest payments
- Offers unlimited rewards with five points for every dollar spent
- Redeem points for cash back, statement credits, or merchandise
- Cash Flow Insight
- Software integrations
- $200 cash bonus when you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months
- Rewards expire
- Short introductory APR period
- 1.5% cashback on every purchase
- Earn up to 75% more cashback if you have a business checking account with Bank of America
- 0% intro APR for nine billing cycles
- $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months
- $100,000 in travel accident and auto rental insurance
- You can use your credit card as overdraft protection for your Bank of America checking account
- Unlimited cashback
- Travel insurance
- $300 statement credit
- Short introductory APR period
- Lower cashback without a Bank of America account
- Offers 3 points for every $1 spent on purchases like gas and office supplies
- Points never expire so nonprofits can use them at their discretion
- For larger purchases, U.S. Bank also offers 0% APR for 15 billing cycles, making it a good option for balance transfers
- Includes up to 5x the points on certain categories like car and hotel rentals
- Extended introductory period
- 3% cash back
- $100 software credit
- Balance transfer fees
- Must book travel through rewards center
- No accounting and software automation
- Automatic rebates on recurring costs from more than 200 vendors
- 4% rebates on hotels and dining, 1% rebates on gas, and more
- No personal guarantee needed to qualify
- Organizations need at least five years of history and $100,000 in annual revenue or two years with $500,000 annual revenue for eligibility
- Automatic rebate program
- Purchase protection
- No annual fee
- Must meet stringent qualifications
- 2+ years of business history
- No accounting and software automation
- Offers a $900 bonus after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months
- Provides 5% cash back on office supplies and telecom services (up to $25,000 annually)
- 2% back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $25,000 annually)
- 1% on all other purchases
- Offers 0% intro APR for 12 months
- 3% foreign transaction fees
- The card comes with a welcome bonus
- You can request as many employee cards as you need at no additional cost
- You have to spend $6,000 within the first 3 months after opening your account to qualify for the welcome bonus
- The rewards program can be difficult for some cardholders to navigate
- $25,000 annual limits put a cap on your largest cash-back earning categories
- Offers between 1% to 5% cashback on eligible purchases
- Not all purchase categories qualify for rewards
- Comes with an introductory 0% APR period followed by a high variable APR
- Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription expenses
- Bonus cash-back categories
- No annual fees
- Introductory APR period on purchases and balance transfers
- Requires good/excellent credit
- Cash-back rewards program is difficult to navigate
- Designed for frequent business travelers who prefer flying with Delta Airlines
- Offers travel perks specifically for Delta, including Medallion Qualification Miles
- 3x miles on Delta purchases and 1.5x miles in specific categories after $150,000 annual spend
- Includes a 110,000 bonus miles offer after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months
- Complimentary Delta Sky Club access, priority boarding, and baggage insurance
- High earning potential on Delta purchases
- Valuable travel benefits with Delta, including lounge access and priority boarding
- No foreign transaction fees
- The rewards program can be difficult to navigate
- You’ll have to pay an annual fee to have this card
- Many applicants find it difficult to be approved for American Express business credit card offers
- Business credit card with travel and purchase protections
- Card comes with a $10,000 minimum credit limit, with the opportunity to raise it
- 2% to 2.5% cashback rewards on purchases
- Free employee cards with custom spending limits
- Welcome bonus of $1000 if you meet spending requirements
- No foreign transaction fees
- "Flex for Business" provides payment flexibility on eligible purchases
- You have to spend $10,000 in three months to qualify for the welcome bonus
- High annual fee
- High interest rate if you carry a balance
- Business credit card tailored for travel expenses
- Spending requirement of $4,500 in the first three months to qualify for its welcome bonus
- Annual fee of $95, which is waived only for the first year
- Credit for Global Entry/TSA PreCheck
- Rental car coverage and airport lounge access
- Option to transfer miles to different airline and hotel partners
- Unlimited 2X miles on purchases across categories
- Unlimited 5X miles on rental cars and hotel bookings made through Capital One Travel
- Introductory offer of 50,000 miles
- High $95 annual fee
- No introductory APR period
- Fewer perks than other business cards
- Approves their business credit cards within 48 hours of applying
- If you’re approved, you’ll get a virtual card right away so you can start spending before your physical cards arrive
- Cards offer universal cashback rewards on all purchases, with business-specific features
- 24/7 customer service available by phone or email
- No annual fee
- Cashback is universal across purchase categories
- Fast approval process
- Good to excellent credit required
- Must have monthly business revenue exceeding $2,500 to apply
- Business credit card for frequent travellers who prefer Marriot Bonvey hotels
- If you meet all of the requirements, including good to excellent credit, you could be approved near instantly
- Offers rewards specific to Marriot chain hotels, including a free night award annually and complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status
- 125,000 introductory bonus points if you spend $8,000 in the first 6 months
- Marriot Gold Elite status awarded with card ownership
- One free night’s stay at a Marriot hotel every year
- $150 annual fee
- Rewards less valuable for non-Marriott hotel stays
- Find out whether you pre-qualify for First National Bank Of Omaha’s secured credit card in under a minute on their website
- Choose your credit limit to set on your card, as long as the limit is between $2,000 and $100,000
- Annual fees and variable APR rate aren't very competitive, but it’s a good choice if you’re looking for a secured card
- High credit limits
- Doesn’t require a good credit score
- Interest can be earned on the security deposit
- $39 annual fee
- A deposit equal to 110% of the credit limit is required
- No unsecured card option
- Offers 2 miles per dollar spent without any restrictions or maximum limits
- No annual fees for the first year
- Welcome bonus of 50,000 miles if you spend $4,500 within the first 3 months of opening an account
- If you’re approved for the card, you can call Capital One’s customer support to see if you qualify for an instant virtual credit card
- If you do, you won’t have to wait for your physical card to arrive
- Unlimited 2X miles on purchases across categories
- Unlimited 5X miles on rental cars and hotel bookings made through Capital One Travel
- Introductory offer of 50,000 miles
- High $95 annual fee
- No introductory APR period
- Fewer perks than other business cards
- Corporate card available on an invite-only basis to U.S. companies
- Requires a Stripe account to request access
- Charges transaction fees on purchases rather than having a monthly or annual fee
- Each card transaction costs between 1% and 2.9% plus an additional fee of between 0.30 and 0.80 cents
- Earn 1.5% cashback on purchases
- No credit check or personal guarantee required
- No foreign transaction fees
- Stripe's corporate card program is in beta with limited access
- Transaction fees lower the value of cashback rewards on purchases
- Corporate card available to registered businesses with an EIN number and U.S. business bank account
- Requires an SSN, but only for a soft credit check, so there's no impact on your credit score
- Comes with expense management software
- Points-based rewards with bonus points in different categories
- Doesn't require a hard credit check or personal guarantee
- Low cash-on-hand requirement of $20,000
- No annual fee
- Requires SSN for a soft credit check
- Fair credit is needed to qualify
- Must use 30% of your credit line in a given month to earn rewards
- Foreign transaction fees
- Corporate card with a focus on global payments
- Caters to venture-backed or mid-market companies
- Doesn't accept small businesses
- Global cards are accepted in 210+ countries
- Points-based rewards with different points per purchase category
- Includes expense management tools and Mastercard benefits
- No credit check or personal guarantee
- No annual or account fees
- No foreign transaction fees
- Limited to specific business types (C-corp, S-corp, LLC, and LLPs) with equity investors, high annual revenue, or a certain number of employees
- Higher rewards require an exclusivity agreement with Brex
- New users must pay off their balance daily
- Rebates up to 5¢ per gallon at Shell stations
- Provides detailed, custom reports for tracking
- Offers 15% savings at participating Jiffy Lube locations
- Savings on fuel purchases at Shell
- No setup, monthly, or annual fees
- Useful financial management tools
- Rewards limited to Shell and Jiffy Lube
- Expensive to carry a balance
- 6x points on Marriott Bonvoy hotel purchases
- 4x points on select categories including gas stations
- 75,000 point welcome bonus
- Annual free hotel night
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status
- Rewards less valuable for non-Marriott hotel stays
- Moderate annual fee
- 5% cashback on categories including office supply stores, internet, cable TV
- 2% cashback on gas stations and restaurants
- 1% cashback on all other purchases
- Sign-up bonus of $750 bonus cashback
- Free employee cards
- Generous rewards
- Includes rental car insurance
- Cap on 5% and 2% cash back categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- 3% cashback in the rewards category of your choice, including gas stations and EV charging
- 2% cashback on dining
- 1% cashback on all other purchases
- $300 welcome bonus offer
- Flexible cashback redemption options
- Cardholders with a Bank of America checking account can earn up to 75% more rewards
- Foreign transaction fees
- 9 months 0% intro APR period is shorter than competing cards
- 0% intro APR doesn’t apply to balance transfers
- 3% cashback on categories including gas stations/EV charging stations
- 5% cashback on prepaid hotels and car rentals
- 1% cashback on all other purchases
- 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles
- $100 annual statement credit for SaaS subscriptions
- Intro APR applied to purchases and balance transfers
- Generous rewards with no cap
- Lacks benefits outside of cashback rewards
- Requires high credit score
- Corporate card designed for venture-backed or mid-market companies
- Functions as a charge card, requiring daily or monthly balance payments, with no option to carry a balance from month to month
- Points-based rewards with different points per purchase category
- Includes expense management features and Mastercard benefits
- No personal guarantee or credit check required to qualify
- Flexible rewards system with up to 8x points on certain categories
- No annual or account fees
- Limited to specific business types (C-corp, S-corp, LLC, and LLPs) with equity investors, substantial annual revenue, or a significant number of employees
- Top rewards require an exclusivity agreement with Brex
- New users must pay off their balance daily
- Corporate card available to registered businesses with an EIN number and U.S. business bank account
- Comes with expense management software
- Points-based rewards with bonus points in different categories
- Requires only a soft credit check, so it won't temporarily affect your credit score
- Doesn't require a hard credit check or personal guarantee
- Lower capital requirement of $20,000
- No annual fee
- Requires a soft credit check
- Fair credit is needed to qualify
- To earn rewards, you have to use 30% of your credit line in a given month
- Foreign transaction fees
- Business credit card with travel and purchase protections
- Card comes with a $10,000 minimum credit limit, with the opportunity to raise it
- 2% to 2.5% cashback rewards on purchases
- Free employee cards with custom spending limits
- Welcome bonus of $1000 if you meet spending requirements
- No foreign transaction fees
- "Flex for Business" provides payment flexibility on eligible purchases
- High annual fee
- Requires significant initial spend to unlock the sign-up bonus
- Limited expense management features compared to specialized cards
- Card comes with $5,000 minimum credit limit
- Points-based rewards with flexible redemption options, including cash back
- Offers 3x points on purchases in eligible spending categories like shipping, advertising, internet services, and travel bookings
- Welcome bonus of 100,000 points
- Unlimited employee cards
- Ability to transfer your rewards points to partner programs
- $95 annual fee
- Must spend $15,000 within the first three months of account opening to earn welcome offer
- Rewards program includes categories and limits that make it more complicated to earn maximum rewards
- No spend management capabilities beyond account alerts
- Business charge card that requires full monthly balance payments
- Designed for larger, higher-spending businesses
- Carrying a balance incurs a 2.99% fee
- 2% cashback rewards on purchases
- Unlimited cashback rewards
- 0% interest when used as intended
- $1,000 early spending bonus
- 2.99% monthly fee to carry a balance
- Must spend $50,000 in your first six months to access to $1,000 bonus cash
- Must spend $200,000 per year to access the $200 annual cash bonus
- Limited spending management features
- Secured credit card that requires a security deposit, which becomes the account’s line of credit
- You can choose your own credit limit
- Offers interest on your security deposit
- Designed to help build business credit through responsible use
- Improve your business credit report quickly when you use the card responsibly
- Low annual fee compared to other secured credit cards
- Choose your own credit limit
- Earn interest on your security deposit
- Access instant rebates with over 40,000 retailers
- Your security deposit must be 110% of the credit limit you choose. So, if you want a $50,000 credit limit, you’ll need to make a $55,000 security deposit
- Although the annual fee is relatively low, you’ll still have to pay just to have the card
- Doesn’t come with any spending management features
- Travel rewards credit card focused on international travel
- Provides 5x membership rewards on flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
- Additional rewards on eligible purchases
- The card comes with a $695 annual fee and 0% introductory APR, followed by a high variable APR
- 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels via Amex Travel
- 1.5x points on select business purchases and large purchases
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite and Hilton Honors Gold Status
- Access to travel perks and airport lounges
- No foreign transaction fees
- High annual fee of $695
- You must spend $15,000 in the first three months of card membership to qualify for the sign-up bonus
- The rewards program is relatively complex, so it may be difficult for some users to get the most out of the rewards program
- Benefits primarily focused on travel, less so on other business expenses
- Secured credit card designed to help businesses build credit
- Only a soft credit check is required
- Offers 1.5% cashback rewards on purchases
- Flexible cashback redemption options
- Offers the opportunity to transition to an unsecured credit card after a history of responsible use
- No annual fee
- High APR and 4% balance transfer fees
- Requires a minimum security deposit of $1000
- Limited spend management features
- Business credit card designed for small businesses
- Offers 1% cashback rewards on purchases
- Unlimited free employee cards with custom spending controls
- No foreign transaction fees or ATM fees
- No annual fee
- Only requires a soft credit check and a FICO score of 670 or higher
- High APR if you carry a balance
- A personal guarantee is required
- Not available to sole proprietors, charities, nonprofits, trusts, or clubs
- Corporate card designed for venture-backed or mid-market companies
- Functions as a charge card, requiring daily or monthly balance payments, with no option to carry a balance from month to month
- Points-based rewards with different points per purchase category
- Includes expense management features and Mastercard benefits
- No personal guarantee or credit check required for eligibility
- Flexible rewards system with up to 8x points on certain categories
- No annual or account fees
- Limited to specific business types (C-corp, S-corp, LLC, and LLPs) with equity investors, substantial annual revenue, or a significant number of employees
- Top rewards require an exclusivity agreement with Brex
- New users must pay off their balance daily
- Corporate card available to registered businesses with an EIN number and U.S. business bank account
- Comes with expense management software
- Points-based rewards with bonus points in different categories
- Requires only a soft credit check, so it won't temporarily affect your credit score
- Doesn't require a hard credit check
- No minimum credit score requirements
- Lower capital requirement of $20,000
- No annual fee
- Requires a soft credit check
- To earn rewards, you have to use 30% of your credit line in a given month
- Foreign transaction fees
- Business credit card designed for small business owners with fair credit or a limited credit history
- 1% cashback rewards on purchases
- Free employee cards
- Offers the ability to choose your own payment due date
- No foreign transaction fees
- No annual fee
- Can help build credit if used responsibly
- High APR if you carry a balance
- No intro offers
- Secured credit card that requires a refundable security deposit
- The security deposit acts as the credit line
- No bank account or credit check is required to qualify
- Money can be funded through online banking, money order, or Western Union
- Doesn't require a credit check for approval
- Reports to the credit bureaus to help build your credit score
- Access to credit education and financial management tools
- Annual fee required
- Higher interest rates compared to some other cards
- No rewards program or cashback incentives
- Limited benefits beyond credit building
- Corporate card available to registered businesses with an EIN number and U.S. business bank account
- Comes with expense management software
- Points-based rewards with bonus points in different categories
- Requires only a soft credit check, so it won't temporarily affect your credit score
- Doesn't require a hard credit check
- Lower capital requirement of $20,000
- No annual fee
- Requires a soft credit check
- Fair credit is needed to qualify
- To earn rewards, you have to use 30% of your credit line in a given month
- Foreign transaction fees
- Corporate card designed for venture-backed or mid-market companies
- Functions as a charge card, requiring daily or monthly balance payments, with no option to carry a balance from month to month
- Points-based rewards with different points per purchase category
- Includes expense management features and Mastercard benefits
- Flexible rewards system with up to 8x points on certain categories
- No annual or account fees
- No personal guarantee or credit check required for eligibility
- Limited to specific business types (C-corp, S-corp, LLC, and LLPs) with equity investors, substantial annual revenue, or a significant number of employees
- Top rewards require an exclusivity agreement with Brex
- New users must pay off their balance daily
- Business credit card with the option to pay in full or carry a balance, with different APR rates for each option
- Points-based membership rewards
- Employee cards available for $50 each
- Requires a good to excellent credit score to qualify
- Welcome bonus of 70,000 points if you spend $5000
- Flexible payment options
- Up to 55 days with no interest
- High annual fee
- Default 30% APR rate
- No airport lounge access or travel emergency medical coverage
- Charge card with customizable spending controls
- 2% cashback rewards on purchases
- Unlimited free physical and virtual employee cards
- Balance is due each month with a minimum payment requirement
- Requires a good to excellent credit score to qualify
- Welcome bonus of $3000 if you spend $100,000 in the first 6 months
- Rewards don’t expire
- No foreign transaction fees
- High annual fee
- 2.99% late payment fees
- Offers fewer expense management features than some cards
The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card is designed for small business owners looking to build or rebuild their credit. As a secured credit card, it requires a refundable security deposit, which acts as a line of credit. It offers 1.5% cash back, without any caps or category restrictions.
The card carries no annual fee and has a variable APR, typically ranging from 18.49% to 28.49%. This card is suitable for businesses with limited or poor credit that still want to earn rewards on their spending. Additional features include fraud protection, overdraft protection, and online and mobile banking.
The American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Card is meant for businesses that spend significantly on groceries and gas. It offers a cash-back rewards rate of 6% at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations. It also includes 3% cash back on transit, including taxis/rideshare, parking, trains, and buses. Other purchases earn 1% cash back.
This card comes with an annual fee of $95, which is waived for the first year, and a variable APR typically ranging from 19.24% to 29.99%. It also includes car rental loss and damage insurance, as well as return protection.
The Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is suited for businesses with frequent travel needs or those that spend the most in categories like shipping, internet, cable, phone services, and advertising. It offers 3 rewards points per $1 spent in these categories (up to $150,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year) and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases.
The card carries an annual fee of $95 and a variable APR typically ranging from 121.24% to 26.24%. Additional features include travel insurance, extended warranty protection, and cell phone protection.
The Capital One Spark 1% Classic Credit Card is tailored for small businesses, particularly those with fair credit that are aiming to build or improve their credit history. This card offers a 1% cashback on all purchases, without any limits or specific categories.
There's no annual fee, making it a cost-effective option for small business owners. The card's APR is 30.74% variable rate. It also includes benefits like free employee cards, fraud coverage, and year-end summaries, which can be valuable for managing business finances and monitoring expenses.
- Focused on rewarding travel, shipping, advertising, and other business expenses
- Features a sign-up bonus of 100,000 points after spending $8,000 in the first 3 months
- Points can be redeemed for 25% more value through Chase Ultimate Rewards for travel
- Annual fee of $95 with no introductory APR
- Earns 3x points on travel, shipping, internet, cable, phone services, and advertising on up to $150,000 in combined purchases annually
- All other purchases earn 1 point per dollar
- High rewards rate in specified business categories
- Significant sign-up bonus, albeit with a high spending requirement
- Points are more valuable when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Added protections like trip insurance and cell phone coverage
- High spending threshold to earn the welcome bonus
- Annual fee
- The higher rewards rate is limited to the first $150,000 in combined category spending
- Ideal for businesses that frequently stay at Marriott Bonvoy hotels during travel
- Offers substantial rewards for hotel-related purchases, and additional benefits for dining, gas, and mobile phone services
- Features a moderate annual fee, ideal for frequent guests at Marriott Bonvoy properties
- Earns 6x points on Marriott Bonvoy hotel purchases
- Earns 4x points on U.S. restaurant, gas station, wireless telephone services, and shipping purchases
- All other eligible purchases earn 2x points
- Includes a welcome offer of 3 Free Night Awards after you spend $6,000 in the first 6 months, with each night valued up to 50,000 points
- Provides a free night award annually, complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, and 15 Elite Night Credits annually
- High rewards rate at Marriott Bonvoy hotels
- Additional rewards categories beneficial for common business expenses
- Annual free night award adds value for frequent travelers
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status enhances the hotel experience
- Focus on Marriott Bonvoy limits flexibility in hotel choices
- Moderate annual fee
- Rewards less valuable for non-Marriott hotel stays
- Higher APR can be costly if balances are carried over
- Ideal for business travelers who fly with Delta Airlines
- Offers travel perks specifically for Delta, including Medallion Qualification Miles
- Earns 3x miles on Delta purchases and 1.5x miles in specific categories after $150,000 annual spend
- Includes a welcome bonus of 75,000 miles after spending $10,000 in the first 3 months
- Offers Medallion Qualification Miles boosts, priority boarding, and baggage insurance
- Cardholders will receive 15 visits per year to the Delta Sky Club starting February 1, 2025, with the possibility of unlimited visits if $75,000 is spent annually starting in 2024
- Additional benefits include a $240 Resy Credit, $120 Rideshare Credit, up to $250 Delta Stays Statement Credit, and Hertz President's Circle Status
- High earning potential on Delta purchases
- Valuable travel benefits with Delta, including lounge access and priority boarding
- No foreign transaction fees
- High annual fee
- Benefits and rewards are primarily limited to Delta Airlines
- Requires a significant amount of spending to unlock full benefits
- Not ideal for businesses that use multiple airlines
- Budget-friendly business travel rewards card
- Provides unlimited 1.5x points on all purchases
- Offers 3x points on travel booked through the Bank of America Travel Center
- No annual fee
- Features a 0% introductory APR for the first 9 months, followed by a variable APR rate
- Includes a welcome offer of 30,000 bonus points after meeting the spending requirement within the first 90 days
- Business Platinum Honors Tier cardholders can earn up to 75% more points
- No annual fee
- Additional points for travel booked through the Bank of America Travel Center
- Extra rewards for existing Bank of America accounts
- Requires excellent credit for approval
- Relatively low sign-up bonus compared to some competitors
- Higher-end of APR range can be costly if balances are carried
- American Express Business Platinum Card is ideal for businesses who travelinternationally
- Earns 5x membership rewards on flights and prepaid hotels booked via American Express Travel
- Additional rewards on other eligible purchases
- Features a $695 annual fee
- 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels via Amex Travel
- 1.5x points on select business purchases and large purchases
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite and Hilton Honors Gold Status
- Access to travel perks and airport lounges
- No foreign transaction fees
- High annual fee of $695
- Complex rewards structure
- Requires good to excellent credit to qualify
- Benefits primarily focused on travel, less so on other business expenses
The card is fairly standard. The lack of bonus features and rewards spending cap don’t make this card a standout option for big spenders.
- 3% cashback in the rewards category of your choice (choose from gas stations, office supply stores, travel, TV, telecom, wireless, computer services and business consulting services) default category is gas stations
- 2% cashback on dining purchases (Earn 3% and 2% cashback in the combined choice category and dining purchases up to $50,000)
- Unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases
- Cardholders with a Bank of America checking account can earn up to 75% more rewards
- Foreign transaction fee makes it difficult to take this card overseas
- 9 months 0% intro APR period is shorter than competing cards
- 0% Intro APR doesn’t apply to balance transfers
Businesses that spend lots of time in the air will enjoy the travel cashback opportunities with this card. But while the 0% APR intro period is 12 months, you might find yourself struggling to keep up with payments once the higher regular APR kicks in each month.
- 1.5% cashback rewards on purchases
- 5% cashback on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Free employee cards
- Ability to set up spend control limits for employee cards
- No foreign transaction fees
- Lacks variety of bonus rewards categories
- 0% intro APR doesn’t apply to balance transfers
Chase’s Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card is a no-frills 0% APR credit card. With a flat rate of 1.5% cashback on every business purchase, you earn cash whether you’re spending money on office supplies, gas, or business outings. However, if the majority of your business takes place overseas, this isn’t the card for you. High foreign transaction fees make it a pain to travel internationally.
- Unlimited 1.5% cashback on all business purchases
- Rewards never expire
- Welcome bonus if you spend enough in the first 3 months of account opening
- No bonus reward categories
- Not the best card for balance transfers
U.S Bank’s Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard comes with no annual fee, 0% APR for 15 billing cycles, and 3% cashback on select purchases. However, when stacked up against other 0% APR business cards, it leaves a lot to be desired in rewards.
- Intro APR applied to purchases and balance transfers
- Earn 3% cashback on eligible purchases at gas stations/EV charging stations, restaurants, cell phone service providers, and office supply stores
- 1% cashback on all other business purchases
- No limit on cashback earned
- Lacks benefits outside of cashback rewards
- Requires high credit score for lackluster rewards
- Offers 1.5% cashback on all purchases
- There are two versions of the card: one for excellent credit, offering a $500 cash bonus after spending $4,500 in the first three months, and another for good or excellent credit, which features a 0% intro APR for 12 months
- Includes Visa Business Benefits, which comes with free employee cards, fraud coverage and alerts, and account management tools
- 1.5% cash-back on all purchases
- No annual fees
- Access to business-grade protection and account management tools
- Visa Business Benefits
- Higher APR for the good credit version compared to the excellent credit version
- The welcome offer varies based on creditworthiness
- Comes with a cashback rewards system, offering between 1% to 5% on eligible purchases
- However, not all purchase categories qualify for rewards
- Offers an introductory 0% APR period followed by a high variable APR
- No annual fee
- Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription expenses
- Bonus cash-back categories
- No annual fees
- Introductory APR period on purchases and balance transfers
- Requires good/excellent credit
- Cash-back rewards program is difficult to navigate
- Comes with a straightforward rewards structure and minimal fees
- Offers a flat cash-back rate of 1.5%
- Includes perks such as free employee cards and travel and purchase protections
- Introductory 0% APR period on purchases for the first 12 months
- Welcome bonus of $750 if you spend $6,000 in the first three months after account opening
- 1.5% cashback rate
- Welcome bonus if you spend enough in the first three months
- Free employee cards
- Requires good to excellent credit, which might be a barrier for some businesses
- Primarily beneficial for U.S.-based businesses, limiting international appeal
- Less expense management features than corporate cards
- Premium credit card tailored for LLCs and businesses that prioritize earning rewards in their high-spend categories
- The card adapts to your spending habits, automatically earning you 4X points in the two categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle (from a select list), on the first $150,000 in combined purchases each calendar year
- Comes with some expense management features and the ability to add employee cards for $50 each
- Variety of rewards redemption options
- Option to add employee cards for $50 each
- No foreign transaction fees
- High annual fee
- Rewards benefits are capped after a certain spending limit
- Limited to U.S.-based businesses
- Focus on certain spending categories may not align with all business expenditure patterns
- Requires good to excellent credit