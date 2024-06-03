Keywords
June 3, 2024

Best business credit cards with no credit check for startups in June 2024

Richard Moy
,
Finance Writer, Ramp
    Table of contents

      Having a bad credit score or no credit history can make it nearly impossible to get approved for a business credit card. Thankfully, some types of business credit cards don’t require a credit check, helping your company access financing with low creditworthiness.

      This article will review some of the best business credit cards with no credit check and provide you with all the details you need to make an informed decision. We'll look at a range of features, benefits, drawbacks, and available small business credit card options.

      How a business credit card with no credit check works

      When you apply for a business credit card that doesn’t require a credit check, lenders judge your application against other factors, such as your business revenue and history. This makes them more accessible to those with less established credit scores.

      The application process is usually much simpler than traditional credit cards and involves providing basic information, such as your business name, address, and contact details. Once approved, you can use your card immediately within a specified credit limit.

      Instances where no credit check business credit cards are useful

      A credit card with no credit check is ideal for business owners who don't have an established credit history or are looking to build business credit. Here are a few situations when these cards can be beneficial:

      • You need to build your business credit score
      • You want to get access to a higher credit limit
      • You need extra funds for business expenses
      • You’re starting a new business and need access to credit
      • You’re not eligible for traditional credit cards
      • You need to make purchases online or abroad
      • You want to spread the cost of purchasing equipment or supplies

      Pros and cons of business credit cards with no credit checks

      Before applying for a business credit card with no credit check, it’s important to understand the pros and cons. Here are some of the key benefits and drawbacks to consider:

      Pros:

      • Quick and easy application process
      • Accessible for those with little or no credit history
      • No credit check is necessary for approval
      • Low interest rates
      • Ability to build your business credit score over time

      Cons:

      • May require a personal guarantee
      • Lower credit limits than traditional cards
      • Fewer rewards and benefits than traditional cards
      • Some business credit cards with no credit check may require a higher minimum deposit as collateral

      Best business credit cards with no credit check for startups

      Alternative options to consider for businesses with no credit check

      If your business is seeking financing, there are several alternative options worth exploring. These options can provide opportunities for growth and financial stability without the need for a credit check. Plus, they offer ways to build business credit without using a credit card.

      Trade credit

      Trade credit allows businesses to make purchases on credit without requiring a credit check. By building a strong relationship with suppliers and consistently making timely payments, you can establish business credit and gain access to the essential resources you need to operate and expand.

      Alternative lending

      Another option is to seek out alternative lending sources such as online lenders or peer-to-peer lending platforms. These platforms often have more flexible lending criteria and may be willing to extend small business loans to businesses with no credit check.

      Invoice factoring

      Invoice factoring involves selling unpaid invoices to a third-party company in exchange for immediate cash. This can help businesses improve their cash flow and access funds without relying on credit.

      Merchant cash advances

      Merchant cash advances provide businesses with a lump sum of cash in exchange for a percentage of future sales. This option can be particularly beneficial if your business has a consistent stream of revenue.

      Partnerships

      Finally, businesses can consider establishing partnerships or joint ventures with other companies. By pooling resources and sharing risks, your business can access capital and resources without the need for a credit check.

      Consider Ramp's corporate card with no credit check

      Does your startup or small business need access to credit, but you don’t have the necessary credit score? Ramp is a corporate card and expense management platform with no credit check or personal guarantee required. Instead, our qualification process depends on the amount of capital you have in your business bank account, or you may be eligible for our sales-based underwriting.

      Here are a few of the features you can expect from us:

      • Earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on purchases.
      • Automate your expense policy and set custom spending limits on unlimited employee cards.
      • Don't worry about foreign transaction fees when using your card abroad.
      Richard Moy
      Finance Writer, Ramp
      Richard Moy has written extensively about procurement and vendor management topics for companies like BetterCloud, Stack Overflow, and Ramp. His writing has also appeared in The Muse, Business Insider, Fast Company, Mashable, Lifehacker, and more.
      Edited by
      ,
      Reviewed by
      Scott Hickam
      ,
      Ramp is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes make informed decisions. We adhere to strict editorial guidelines to ensure that our content meets and maintains our high standards.

      FAQs

